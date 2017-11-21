Latest News

And the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize goes to … Michael Redhill!

November 20, 2017 (Toronto, ON) – Michael Redhill has been named the winner of the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize for his novel Bellevue Square, published by Doubleday Canada. The announcement was made at a black-tie dinner and award ceremony hosted by Mary Walsh and attended by nearly 500 members of the publishing, media and arts […]

The Scotiabank Giller Prize Presents Its 2017 Shortlist

October 2, 2017 (Toronto, ON) – Today, at the Scotiabank Centre in Toronto, more than 100 media and members of the publishing industry gathered for the unveiling of the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist. CBC Radio’s Gill Deacon hosted the special event, while jury members André Alexis (2015 Scotiabank Giller Prize winner), Anita Rau Badami, […]

The Scotiabank Giller Prize and Audible Announce Exclusive Audiobook Sponsorship

September 13, 2017 (Toronto, ON) Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director of the Scotiabank Giller Prize, is pleased to announce that Audible, the world’s largest seller and producer of digital audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, will be the exclusive audiobook sponsor of the prize. Audible will launch its dedicated Canadian service, Audible.ca, today at Union Station. Actress […]

