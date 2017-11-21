So, how does it feel to be the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize winner, Michael? How does it feel to know that Bellevue Square has touched and challenged many readers already, and will soon be in the hands of many more? As a writer, what are you looking forward to tackling next? If you can fit […]
November 20, 2017 (Toronto, ON) – Michael Redhill has been named the winner of the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize for his novel Bellevue Square, published by Doubleday Canada. The announcement was made at a black-tie dinner and award ceremony hosted by Mary Walsh and attended by nearly 500 members of the publishing, media and arts […]
Between the Pages: An Evening with the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize Finalists will take place at Toronto’s Koerner Hall on Monday, November 6th at 8 pm ET. The livestream will be available here and here.
October 2, 2017 (Toronto, ON) – Today, at the Scotiabank Centre in Toronto, more than 100 media and members of the publishing industry gathered for the unveiling of the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist. CBC Radio’s Gill Deacon hosted the special event, while jury members André Alexis (2015 Scotiabank Giller Prize winner), Anita Rau Badami, […]
September 18, 2017 (St. John’s, NL) – The Scotiabank Giller Prize is pleased to announce its longlist for this year’s award. The 2016 prize winner, Madeleine Thien, announced the longlist titles during a ceremony at The Rooms in St. John’s, NL. The twelve titles were chosen from a field of 112 books submitted by 73 […]
September 13, 2017 (Toronto, ON) Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director of the Scotiabank Giller Prize, is pleased to announce that Audible, the world’s largest seller and producer of digital audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, will be the exclusive audiobook sponsor of the prize. Audible will launch its dedicated Canadian service, Audible.ca, today at Union Station. Actress […]
It is with enormous sadness that the family of Jack Rabinovitch announces his death on August 6, 2017, at Sunnybrook Hospital as a result of injuries suffered in a catastrophic fall at his home a few days ago. He died surrounded by the love and support of his three daughters Noni, Daphna, and Elana, his […]
March 7, 2017 – We remember, both sadly and with fondness, writer Bonnie Burnard, who has passed away at 72 on March 4, 2017. She was an early friend of the Giller Prize and a firm, quiet presence in Canadian literature with many devoted readers, as well as colleagues appreciative of her mentoring and support.
February 9, 2017 – We mourn the loss of author and dear friend Richard B. Wright, who passed away at age 79 on February 7, 2017. We extend deepest sympathies to Wright’s family and the Niagara community of which he was part for much of his life. The world of CanLit has lost an acclaimed […]
The 2017 jury members are: Canadian writers André Alexis, Anita Rau Badami (Jury Chair) and Lynn Coady, along with British author Richard Beard and American writer and playwright Nathan Englander.
